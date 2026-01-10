Forced Marriage: No record of Ifeanyi Festus but Onyewuenyi – DSS clarifies

Soni Daniel

The Department of State Services has clarified the allegation that one of its operatives is involved in forceful conversion and marriage of a woman.

The DSS said in a statement on Saturday that the name of its staff said to have forcefully converted and married a woman, Walida Abdulhadi, is Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, and not Ifeanyi Festus.

In the statement signed by the DSS

Deputy Director Public Relations and Strategic Communications,

Favour Dozie, the secret police denied having a staff called Ifeanyi Festus in its employ.

Part of the statement reads: “The attention of Department of State Services has been drawn to reports alleging involvement of a staff of DSS, one Ifeanyi Festus, in a case of abduction, defilement of a minor and abuse of office among other offences.

“For clarity, the Service has no record of above named in its employment.

“However, it is hereby confirmed that, an active staff, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, who is suspected to have forcefully converted and married one Walida Abdulhadi, has been arrested and is currently being investigated.

“It must be stressed that, such acts are against our regulations and laid down code of conduct.

“As such, outcome of the investigation will be made public,” the DSS said.