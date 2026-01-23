Football: English Premier League table

English Premier League table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 22 15 5 2 40 14 50
Man City 22 13 4 5 45 21 43
Aston Villa 22 13 4 5 33 25 43
Liverpool 22 10 6 6 33 29 36
Man Utd 22 9 8 5 38 32 35
Chelsea 22 9 7 6 36 24 34
Brentford 22 10 3 9 35 30 33
Newcastle 22 9 6 7 32 27 33
Sunderland 22 8 9 5 23 23 33
Everton 22 9 5 8 24 25 32
Fulham 22 9 4 9 30 31 31
Brighton 22 7 9 6 32 29 30
Crystal Palace 22 7 7 8 23 25 28
Tottenham 22 7 6 9 31 29 27
Bournemouth 22 6 9 7 35 41 27
Leeds 22 6 7 9 30 37 25
Nottm Forest 22 6 4 12 21 34 22
West Ham 22 4 5 13 24 44 17
Burnley 22 3 5 14 23 42 14
Wolves 22 1 5 16 15 41 8
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