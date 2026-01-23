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January 23, 2026

Football: English Premier League table

Four tested positive for COVID-19 in latest EPL routine check

English Premier League table (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal        22 15 5  2 40 14 50

Man City       22 13 4  5 45 21 43

Aston Villa    22 13 4  5 33 25 43

Liverpool      22 10 6  6 33 29 36

Man Utd        22  9 8  5 38 32 35

Chelsea        22  9 7  6 36 24 34

Brentford      22 10 3  9 35 30 33

Newcastle      22  9 6  7 32 27 33

Sunderland     22  8 9  5 23 23 33

Everton        22  9 5  8 24 25 32

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Fulham         22  9 4  9 30 31 31

Brighton       22  7 9  6 32 29 30

Crystal Palace 22  7 7  8 23 25 28

Tottenham      22  7 6  9 31 29 27

Bournemouth    22  6 9  7 35 41 27

Leeds          22  6 7  9 30 37 25

Nottm Forest   22  6 4 12 21 34 22

West Ham       22  4 5 13 24 44 17

Burnley        22  3 5 14 23 42 14

Wolves         22  1 5 16 15 41  8

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