Flooding: Ebute Metta residents appeal for drainage construction

Residents of Ebute Metta in Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State have appealed to the council chairman, Mr. Jubril Emilagba, to put in place a reliable drainage system in the community to curb persistent flooding.

The residents made the appeal on Tuesday in Lagos, following a downpour in the area that resulted in flooding, making movement difficult for residents, including schoolchildren.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), a resident, Mr Shame Flavour, urged the council chairman to intervene urgently to put an end to the flooding problem, which, he said, the community had battled for decades.

According to him, the rainy season is an opportunity for authorities to adequately assess the situation and provide lasting solutions.

“I am appealing to the chairman to come to our aid by helping us construct proper drains in this area.

“Anytime it rains heavily, students cannot go to school, and adults cannot go out for their daily activities because of this flooding problem,” he said.

Flavour explained that the absence of drainage infrastructure had exposed residents to avoidable hardship, health risks, and economic losses.

“This problem has been here for over 20 years. We have endured enough. When it rains, the entire road is flooded, and movement becomes impossible,” he added.

He expressed hope that the Emilagba-led administration would prioritise the request as part of its community development and infrastructure improvement drive.

Mrs. Funke Adebayo, a trader in the area, said the flooding had continued to affect small businesses and family welfare.

“When rain falls, customers cannot come to our shops, and we are forced to close early.

“We lose money, and the dirty water also exposes us to sickness,” she said.

Mr. Sadiq Lawal, a commercial motorcyclist, said roads in the area become death traps anytime it rains.

“The whole road is covered with water, and you cannot tell where the potholes are.

“Many motorcyclists avoid this area whenever it rains because it is dangerous to ride or drive on the roads,” he

Also speaking to NAN, Mr. Adewale Ogunleye, a community youth leader, said flooding had hindered movement and affected education in the area.

“Our children miss school whenever it rains heavily.

“Parents are afraid to allow them go out because the water is too much,” he added.

Similarly, Mrs. Bose Oladipo, a resident and caregiver, said the situation had taken a toll on the elderly and physically challenged residents.

“Old people cannot move around at all when it rains.

“Sometimes we have to carry them through the water just to get basic things,” she said.

Vanguard News