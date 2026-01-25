Fire razes warehouse in Amuwo-Odofin Industrial Area, destroys items worth millions

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Several items worth millions of naira were reportedly destroyed in a devastating fire that gutted a large warehouse located on Coker Market Road, Amuwo-Odofin Industrial Layout, Mile 2, Lagos, late on Saturday evening.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded in the incident.

As of press time, the exact cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained.

Reports indicated that firefighters from the Ajegunle, Sari Iganmu, Okota and Alausa fire stations were immediately mobilised to the scene and successfully brought the raging inferno under control.

It was gathered that the affected warehouse was stocked with chemical materials stored in hundreds of 200-litre drums, which posed a significant fire risk.

Confirming the incident, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said swift and coordinated intervention by firefighters prevented the fire from escalating and spreading to adjoining facilities.

“Through swift and coordinated intervention, the fire was brought under control, preventing further escalation and damage to adjoining facilities. Fortunately, no casualties were recorded,” she said.

Adeseye added that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the fire outbreak.

“The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, as investigations are currently ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” she stated.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urged residents and business owners to strictly adhere to fire safety regulations at all times.