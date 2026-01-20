Fire razes storey commercial building in Ikeja Computer Village

…Destroys Property Worth Several Millions

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Property worth several millions of naira was destroyed in the early hours of Tuesday when a fire razed a one-storey commercial building on Somoye Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses said the incident, which occurred around midnight, involved a commercial building housing dealers in computers and computer accessories.

No casualty was recorded in the incident. However, an official of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service sustained minor injuries during firefighting operations and was administered first aid at the scene by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).

Following distress alerts, operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, alongside personnel of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), promptly arrived at the scene and successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjoining buildings.

As of press time, the immediate and remote causes of the fire had yet to be ascertained. The affected one-storey commercial building was primarily used for the storage and sale of computers and accessories, with the high volume of combustible materials contributing to the rapid spread of the fire.

Meanwhile, relevant emergency and regulatory agencies have commenced investigations to determine the cause of the incident and put measures in place to prevent future occurrences.

The entire upper floor of the building was completely razed by the inferno.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said all goods and properties stored in the building were totally destroyed.

“All goods and properties worth several millions of naira stored therein were completely destroyed by the conflagration,” he said.

He added that a physical assessment of the structure revealed partial compromise, requiring immediate structural evaluation.

“Upon arrival, the LASEMA Response Team conducted a risk assessment of the incident scene and cordoned off the affected area. Safety and precautionary measures were activated to forestall damage to adjoining buildings and the immediate environment,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

He noted that the prompt intervention of emergency responders prevented the escalation of the fire to neighbouring structures.

As of press time, firefighting operations had been successfully concluded, while damping-down activities were ongoing to eliminate residual heat and prevent re-ignition.

Meanwhile, traders, sympathisers and residents were seen at the scene lamenting the incident, as affected shop owners assessed their losses.