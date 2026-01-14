Fight bandits, not students — Obi tells Edo govt

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has condemned the arrest and remand of 52 students in Ekpoma, Edo State, warning that punishing citizens for protesting insecurity while kidnappers and bandits remain at large is unacceptable and dangerous for democracy.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former presidential candidate described the arrests as a troubling response to a legitimate civic action, stressing that the students were calling attention to the very insecurity that has devastated communities.

According to Obi, the students were reportedly taken from their hostels at night for protesting against kidnappings and banditry in their area, a development he said reflects a disturbing inversion of priorities by the authorities.

He said, “I have just been made aware of the alarming arrest and remand of 52 students in Ekpoma, Edo State, who bravely called for an end to the terror of kidnappers and bandits plaguing their community.

“We cannot and must not punish citizens for voicing legitimate grievances, especially when they are standing up against the very real threats that have devastated our neighbourhoods.

“It is beyond belief that students were taken from their hostels at night simply for protesting, only to be treated as criminals. Meanwhile, the actual perpetrators, the bandits and kidnappers wreaking havoc, remain at large, unaccountable for their actions.

“The reality is clear: as long as insecurity continues unabated, more protests will follow.

“This is not a confrontation between citizens and the government; it is a united front against the criminals who terrorise us.

“Arresting young people for demanding safety is absolutely intolerable. Let us move forward with courage, not fear, in guiding our leadership.”