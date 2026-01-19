FIFA president slams Senegal for ‘unacceptable scenes’ in AFCON final

Photo by DANIEL DUARTE / AFP

FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned “some Senegal players” for the “unacceptable scenes” which overshadowed their victory in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final when they walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco.

African football’s showpiece event was marred by most of the Senegalese players leaving the pitch when, deep into injury time of normal play and with the match locked at 0-0, Morocco were awarded a spot-kick following a VAR check for a challenge on Brahim Diaz.

As a group of their fans fought with Moroccan security personnel at the other end of the stadium, Senegal’s players eventually returned to the pitch to see Diaz shoot a soft penalty into the arms of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal then went on to win the final with a brilliant goal from Pape Gueye in extra time, stunning the home fans in the crowd of 66,526 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

“We strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members,” Infantino said in a statement sent to AFP.

“It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right.”

Infantino praised Morocco for a fantastic hosting — a boost for the North African nation in what was effectively a dress rehearsal for their co-hosting of the men’s 2030 World Cup.

However, Morocco coach Walid Regragui was worried by the damage done globally to African football after the chaotic final.

“The image we gave of African football was rather shameful. Having to stop the game for more than 10 minutes with the world watching is not very classy,” said Regragui.

Infantino’s statement appears to be designed to avoid criticising Senegal’s former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who remained on the pitch and urged his team-mates to return to the game for the penalty.

Senegal were already furious at having a goal disallowed for a soft-looking foul minutes earlier.

The trouble broke out in the stands as some Senegalese fans tried to enter the field of play and started fighting with security personnel, some smashing chairs over them.

The game was held up for almost 20 minutes before Diaz could take the penalty, and his weak ‘panenka’ kick was saved by Mendy.

Gueye then went on to score in the fourth minute of extra time to give Senegal a 1-0 win.

– ‘Set the right example’ –

He said the team had walked off due to a “feeling of injustice”.

“Just before the penalty we thought we should have had a goal and the referee didn’t go to VAR,” said Gueye.

“Sadio told us to come back on and we re-mobilised.”

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw was unable to hold his press conference but admitted to French broadcaster beIN Sports that he had erred in telling the players to walk off.

“After thinking about it, I realised that I shouldn’t have asked them to go off. I apologise for that,” said Thiaw.

“Sometimes you can react in the heat of the moment. Before that we scored a goal that was not given. But now we accept that referees do make mistakes and we apologise.”

Infantino, who was seen talking to Mane during the trophy presentation, said teams have to abide by the match officials’ decisions.

“We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play… because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.”

Infantino, who will be hoping there are no such scenes in this year’s World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, said images such as those on Sunday sent the wrong message to supporters round the world.

“It is also the responsibility of teams and players to act responsibly and set the right example for fans in the stadiums and millions watching around the world,” he said.

“The ugly scenes witnessed today must be condemned and never repeated. I reiterated that they have no place in football and I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF will take the appropriate measures.”