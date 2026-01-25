FG’s threat to close Coastal Highway unnecessary, says NNPP’s Onu

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Deputy National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Nweze Onu, has criticized the federal government’s threat to shut down the coastal highway, describing the move as unnecessary and disruptive.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, Onu argued that closing the road should not be the only option for an administration that claims to prioritize the safety of road users.

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, had on Friday threatened to close the highway following a series of fatal accidents along the route.

Onu stated that contractors managing the project have a responsibility to implement proactive safety measures, including clear and visible signage, speed-limit warnings, and the creation of alternative routes to facilitate the smooth flow of both vehicles and pedestrians.

“With proper safety signage and clearly defined routes, road users are less likely to speed or drive recklessly through construction zones. Safety is best achieved through proactive management, not total restriction,” he said.

He added that temporary access routes would allow construction to continue without disrupting commuters or economic activities, emphasizing that shutting down a critical highway serving thousands is counterproductive.

Onu also questioned the prioritization of the coastal highway project, suggesting that reconstructing existing roads nationwide would have had a greater impact. He further called for proceeds from the removal of the fuel subsidy to be invested in road rehabilitation and job creation to address economic hardship affecting many Nigerians.