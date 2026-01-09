FG unveils reusable textbook policy to cut education costs

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

In a bold move aimed at easing the financial burden on Nigerian parents and strengthening learning outcomes, the federal government has unveiled a far-reaching policy to introduce reusable, high-quality textbooks across the nation’s schools.

The new policy framework, jointly issued by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suiwaba Sai’d, is designed to reduce the rising cost of education, promote sustainability, and restore quality and value to instructional materials used in classrooms.

Unveiling the policy in Abuja,the ministers explained that schools will now adopt standardised and durable textbooks designed to last between four and six years, while the controversial practice of bundling disposable workbooks with textbooks has been expressly prohibited.

“This reform allows textbooks to be reused across multiple academic sessions,” the ministers said, noting that siblings can now share books, significantly reducing recurrent expenses for families while also cutting down waste in the education system.

Beyond textbooks, the policy introduces other cost-cutting and quality-enhancing measures.

The federal government has rolled out a uniform academic calendar to ensure consistency in teaching, learning, and school planning nationwide.

In a move welcomed by many parents, graduation ceremonies have also been streamlined. Under the new guidelines, only pupils and students completing Primary 6, JSS3, and SSS3 will be permitted to hold graduation ceremonies, a step aimed at curbing excessive and unnecessary spending.

The Ministers stressed that the policy responds to long-standing concerns about frequent but cosmetic textbook revisions, weak quality benchmarks, and practices that forced parents to buy new textbooks every year without real improvements in content.

“A major pillar of the reform is the introduction of structured and meaningful revision cycles,” they explained.

“Textbook revisions must now reflect substantive improvements in content, not minor changes in layout or pagination.”

To further enhance quality, the policy limits the number of approved textbooks per subject and grade level, aligning Nigeria with international best practices in countries such as Japan, Kenya, and Tanzania.

This is expected to raise standards, reduce market saturation, and simplify textbook selection for schools.

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) will remain central to the assessment and quality assurance of instructional materials, working closely with relevant agencies to ensure that only curriculum-aligned, high-quality textbooks are approved for use nationwide.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to education reform, the ministry commended the Universal Basic Education Commission ,UBEC, NERDC, and other technical partners for their roles in developing the policy.

“The federal government remains resolute in safeguarding educational standards, promoting equity, reducing costs for parents, and ensuring that learners across Nigeria have access to high-quality instructional materials that support effective teaching and learning,” the ministers said.