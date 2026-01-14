FG threatens take over of 50% Ibadan–Ilesha road contract

Umahi

The Federal Government says it will take over 50 per cent of the contract for rehabilitation and expansion of the Ibadan-Ilesha expressway if the contractor fails to abide by instructions.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, gave a warning on Wednesday during an inspection of the project.

The minister said that though the contractor was doing well, the government would not hesitate to reduce the scope of the contract if immediate palliative work on the failed portions of the road was not carried out.

“They are doing well because they are working on 216 km of road. However, they should understand their capacity.

“If they don’t do what I am about to issue, then I will take over 108 km of the road; that is one full carriageway.

“I want to see five full gangs doing the concrete work. The first gang has to work from chainage zero to chainage 25, both sides, which is 50 km,” he said.

Umahi said that the other four gangs should work on other failed portions of the road, providing palliatives.

He also warned that the government would not pay for any earthwork on the road.

“I have seen that CBC is producing works for themselves. There is no need for this entire earthwork they are doing. The earthwork will come after the concrete is laid.

“All that we need when we come to this road is to go to the shoulder. We have an inner shoulder, which is 1.5, and an outer shoulder, which is 2.75. There is no need of removing it and bringing back another laterite.

“They are making works for themselves, and I will not pay for it,” he emphasised.

He, however, praised the contractor for tackling the flooded sections.

“The palliative work must start, and I will pay for the asphalt work. I will use counterpart funds to pay for it. I want people to feel relieved on this road,” he added. (NAN)