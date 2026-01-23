FG signs concession agreement for Enugu Airport

Akanu Ibiam International airport Enugu

By Nnasom David

The Federal Government has formally signed the concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to modernise Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in Abuja by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday, January 23, by Mr Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister.

The signing ceremony was attended by officials of the Enugu State Government and representatives of Aero Alliance, the concessionaire. The Enugu State delegation was led by the Commissioner for Transport, Dr Obi Ozor, while the Aero Alliance team included Engr Chuks Aniekwe, Barrister Oyiwodu Okibe-Oga, Onyedikachi Nwachukwu, Kester Enwereonu, and Barrister Michael Nwaechie of Ivy Solicitors.

Also present were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Yakubu Adams Kofarmata; the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku; FAAN’s Director of Legal Services, Mrs Bridget Iwinose Gold; and other senior officials of the ministry and FAAN.

Speaking at the event, Keyamo described the signing as the culmination of a long and transparent process that began several years ago.

“Today marks the end of a very long and tedious process regarding the concession of the Enugu Airport. The process culminated on July 31, 2025, when the Federal Executive Council approved the proposal to concession the Enugu Airport, subject to contract,” he said.

The minister explained that following the approval, the ministry, FAAN and Aero Alliance engaged in extensive negotiations, including consultations with aviation unions, to safeguard workers’ welfare.

“We entered into these agreements with the rights and privileges of workers uppermost in our minds. I want to state clearly that we have fully respected and preserved the rights of aviation workers. They have not been retrenched, their terms and conditions of employment remain unchanged, and they continue as employees of the Federal Government and FAAN,” Keyamo stated.

He emphasised that job security and staff welfare were central to the concession framework.

“The workers have not been short-changed in any way. Their jobs are safe and protected. Having addressed workers’ rights, we proceeded to resolve other critical issues and covered virtually all areas before signing this agreement,” he added.

Keyamo noted that while the main concession agreement has been concluded, two operational matters—security charges and the airport’s financial model—will be resolved in the coming weeks to ensure smooth implementation.

“There are two outstanding issues relating to the operationalisation of the agreement, namely security charges and the financial model of the airport. These will be resolved in the next few weeks. However, as far as the main concession is concerned, the Federal Government has agreed to concession the Enugu Airport to Aero Alliance,” he said.