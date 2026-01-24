FG moves to end health workers’ strike, opens door to CONHESS review

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government has unveiled a structured framework aimed at resolving the protracted industrial dispute with the Joint Health, JOHESU, as it reaffirmed its commitment to reviewing the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, CONHESS, and restoring harmony in the nation’s health sector.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare disclosed this amid rising tensions following a joint ultimatum issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) over the ongoing strike action embarked upon by JOHESU since November 14, 2025.

JOHESU had commenced the strike after demanding an upward review of CONHESS in line with adjustments earlier granted under CONMESS, accusing the Federal Government of failing to implement the 2021 report of a Technical Committee set up to address salary disparities in the health sector.

However, the ministry dismissed claims of deliberate neglect and discrimination against any cadre of health workers, insisting that the federal government has consistently pursued dialogue and reconciliation to resolve the impasse.

Contrary to allegations by organised labour, the Ministry revealed that several conciliatory meetings have been held with JOHESU since the strike began, both at the Federal Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, even as the unions sought legal intervention at the National Industrial Court.

A major breakthrough, according to the Ministry, was recorded at a high-level meeting convened on January 15, 2026, where both parties reached a tentative understanding on a framework to address the lingering dispute.

At the meeting, JOHESU presented demands including the immediate implementation of the 2021 Technical Sub-Committee report recommending adjustments to CONHESS, as well as the withdrawal of the “No Work, No Pay” policy as it affects its members.

In response, the ministry appealed for patience, urging the unions to maintain the status quo pending the completion of an ongoing job evaluation exercise by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC.

The evaluation, which began in November 2025 and is expected to last six months, is designed to determine appropriate job placements across all health professional cadres and form the basis for future salary adjustments and the reconvening of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

On the contentious “No Work, No Pay” policy, the Ministry assured that if JOHESU calls off the strike in good faith, the matter would be addressed administratively.

The ministry also expressed openness to the continued involvement of the NLC and TUC in the negotiation process, noting that further meetings were held on January 20 and 22 to consolidate agreements reached earlier and pave the way for the suspension of the strike.

Emphasising that the demand for CONHESS adjustment has lingered for over a decade without resolution by previous administrations, the Ministry said the current federal government is determined to finally address the issue in a manner that ensures fairness, equity and uninterrupted healthcare delivery.

While urging JOHESU to call off the strike in the interest of patients and the health sector, the Ministry commended health workers who have remained on duty, assuring Nigerians that all efforts are being made to keep federal hospitals operational.

“The Federal Government remains committed to dialogue, fairness and mutual respect as the pathway to sustainable industrial peace in the health sector,” the ministry stated.