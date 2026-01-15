FG hails Super Eagles’ fighting spirit, says Nigeria proud despite defeat

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has commended the Super Eagles for their courage, resilience and dignified representation of the nation, assuring the team of Nigeria’s unwavering pride and support despite their defeat at the tournament.

In a press release issued by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the Minister, Mohammed Idris, praised the national team for giving their all and for upholding Nigeria’s honour on the continental stage.

According to the minister, the Super Eagles displayed character, teamwork and determination throughout the competition—qualities he said are deeply cherished by Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent,” the statement read.

Idris noted that football, like life, comes with moments of triumph and disappointment, but stressed that the team’s commitment, fighting spirit and consistency during the tournament earned them the respect and gratitude of the nation.

He said the Super Eagles reminded Nigerians that wearing the green and white jersey symbolises courage, unity and perseverance, urging the players to hold their heads high, learn from the experience and return stronger.

“You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity and never giving up,” he stated.

Reaffirming the government’s solidarity with the team, Idris assured the players that Nigerians remain grateful for the joy, hope and inspiration they provided throughout the competition.

“Well done, Super Eagles. The nation stands with you, always,” the statement added.