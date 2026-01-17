FG deploys CCTV, solar lights to monitor projects 

Umahi

The Federal Government says it will deploy solar lights and CCTV cameras to monitor its projects across the country.

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, made the disclosure at a news conference on Saturday in Enugu, after inspecting road projects in the South-Eastern part of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects inspected include Enugu-Port Harcourt highway, Enugu-Onitsha road, Eke-Obinagu flyover in Enugu, second Niger bridge and Asaba-Onitsha highway.

Others are Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Highway, bridges and two flyovers.

Umahi noted that the project inspection became necessary to achieve quality work as stipulated by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

“Let me say that our commitment in deploying solar light and CCTV to monitor the bridges and the surroundings are not limited to bridges.

“This is what we are going to have in all our federal highways,” he said.

The minister said the 61 kilometres of the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway, which was the first section, had been fully completed.

“This is very vital. The first section from Enugu to Lokpanta is 61 kilometres. I can attest that 61 kilometres of this road from Enugu has been fully completed.

“Another three kilometres of Port Harcourt road has been fully completed. We have directed that no laid asphalt should be removed from our road again.

“We have different treatment to different roads, but don’t remove asphalt from our road. This is what we directed,” the Minister added. (NAN)