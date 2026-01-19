FCTA workers reject management’s claim of meeting demands, insists strike continues

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Striking workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA under the aegis of Joint Union Action Congress JUAC have dismissed claims by the administration that 10 out of the 14 demands of the union have been met.

The workers insisted that no such agreement had been reached between the union and the management.

In a disclaimer dated January 19, 2026 and signed by the Secretary of JUAC–FCTA, Comrade Abdullahi Umar Saleh, the union said it “categorically rejects and dissociates itself from the claims,” describing them as false and intended to misinform the public and workers.

JUAC stated that “no formal agreement has been reached between JUAC and the FCTA management on any of the demands presented,” adding that claims regarding the payment of wage awards, rural allowance, 2023 promotion arrears and compliance with Public Service Rules are “false, premature, and intended to misinform the public and staff.”

The union stressed that it has not suspended, withdrawn or relaxed its position on the ongoing industrial action because “none of the core demands has been conclusively implemented or verified.”

The union also rejected attempts to rely on comments credited to the Association of Resident Doctors, saying that “the statement credited to the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD-FCTA) does not represent the collective position of workers under JUAC and cannot be used to justify the false narrative that issues have been resolved.”

According to JUAC, several key issues, including unpaid promotion arrears, NHF and pension remittances, illegal tenure elongation, a flawed promotion examination process, intimidation of staff, lack of training and salary portal restrictions, “remain largely unattended to.”

JUAC further faulted what it described as an attempt by the FCTA management to shift responsibility for statutory deductions to workers, describing the move as “unacceptable and contrary to established public service financial regulations.”

It maintained that the ongoing strike “remains lawful, justified and in full compliance with labour laws,” having followed due process after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to the authorities.

The union urged members of staff, the public and the media to disregard the FCTA’s statement, insisting that it does not reflect the true situation, while calling on workers to “remain resolute, united and committed to the collective struggle until all demands are fully implemented.”

JUAC also called on the FCTA management to stop what it described as propaganda and engage sincerely with workers, stressing that it remains open to genuine dialogue but “will not succumb to misinformation, intimidation or divide-and-rule tactics.”