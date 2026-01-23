Family sells livestock, raises N10m to free kidnapped bride

By Musa Ubandawaki

SOKOTO — Relief mixed with grief swept through Chacho village in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State as a young bride-to-be and her bridesmaids regained freedom after spending about 49 harrowing days in the captivity of bandits.

Local sources confirmed that the victims were released only after their families painfully raised a ransom of N10 million, alongside three brand new motorcycles and other items, highlighting the heavy human and economic cost of insecurity in rural communities.

Before the abduction, Chacho village had been filled with joy as preparations for the wedding reached their peak.

However, the celebration turned into anguish barely 24 hours to the ceremony when armed bandits stormed the village under the cover of darkness, went straight to the bride’s residence and whisked her and her friends away.

A devastated family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident plunged the entire community into shock and fear, as unarmed villagers were helpless in the face of heavily armed criminals.

According to the source, intelligence later revealed that the abducted bride and others were held in one of the bandits’ enclaves deep inside the Sububu Forest, which spans parts of Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas.

The vast forest, extending into Zamfara State and the Niger Republic, has long been identified as a notorious hideout for criminal gangs terrorising communities in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Speaking after the victims’ release, a relative disclosed that they were immediately taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical care due to security concerns and the fragile condition of the freed captives.

The relative explained that the prolonged captivity resulted from the family’s inability to immediately meet the bandits’ constantly changing ransom demands.

“We are villagers. We don’t have such money in our homes or banks,” the source lamented. “We sold our belongings, livestock and valuables, and begged well-meaning citizens before we could raise the money.”

He added that negotiations dragged on for seven weeks, eventually costing the family ¦ 10 million in cash, three motorcycles valued at about N1.8 million each, as well as additional food supplies demanded by the abductors.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufai, said the command was yet to receive full details of the incident but promised to liaise with the divisional office for updates, as Nigerians continue to demand lasting solutions to the country’s worsening security crisis.