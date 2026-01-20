Updated: Family friend dismisses reports Iya Oge of Lagos, Opral Benson is missing

A close family friend and long time associate of the Iya Oge of Lagos, Opral Benson, has debunked claims that the 90 year old Amazon had been missing since January 13.

A poster, purportedly put out by the Benson family, had recently emerged calling on the general public to assist in locating the nonagenarian, describing the situation as “time-sensitive”.

But the close associate who prefers to be anonymous, summarily debunked the claims, putting it down to the work of “sensationalists”.

She told Vanguard: “Can you imagine? Mama Opral is in Monrovia Liberia visiting relatives with her daughter Precious and her companion Dorcas. The flyer is from mischief makers within. Nothing more”.

Her claim corroborates that of Jimi Olusola, CEO of the African Refugees Foundation (AREF), who has also debunked the missing claim.

A closer look at the missing person’s poster revealed the published date to be January 13, 2025. It unclear whether the error was deliberate or the poster had been released at an earlier date last year.