Fallen tanker incident at Tincan resolved, says LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says a fallen tanker incident earlier reported at Tincan Island area, popularly known as Liverpool Bridge, has been successfully resolved.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, gave the assurance in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

“Following a prompt emergency response and effective coordination among relevant stakeholders, fuel leakage from the tanker was swiftly contained.

“All necessary safety measures were put in place to prevent further risks to lives, property and the environment,” Oke-Osanyitolu said.

He said that the affected area had been declared safe for motorists and the general public, while traffic flow on the corridor was gradually being restored.

“Road users are, however, advised to proceed with caution and strictly comply with traffic and safety directives currently being enforced by officials on ground,” Oke- Osanyitolu added.

He praised members of the public for co-operation during the emergency operation, while reiterating the dangers associated with unsafe practices such as fuel scooping during emergency incidents.

He assured Lagos residents of the agency’s commitment to rapid response and effective management of emergencies. (NAN)