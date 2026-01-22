Faleke denies report on alleged one-term governorship agreement in Kogi

James Faleke

A member of the House of Representatives, James Abiodun Faleke, has dismissed as false a media report alleging that he was involved in a purported one-term governorship agreement in Kogi State.

Faleke, who represents Ikeja Federal Constituency, refuted the claim in a statement issued on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, describing the report published by online platform TrackNews as unfounded and misleading.

The report had alleged that the Presidency directed former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and the incumbent governor, Usman Ododo, to honour a one-term arrangement in the state, purportedly involving Faleke. The lawmaker, however, said he had no knowledge of, nor involvement in, any such agreement.

Rebuttal of False Report on Alleged One-Term Agreement in Kogi State



I wish to categorically refute a report published by TrackNews, an online news medium, alleging that the Presidency directed His Excellencies, former Governor Yahaya Bello and Governor Usman Ododo, pic.twitter.com/9lzbvZYrVP — Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke (@honfaleke) January 21, 2026

“For the avoidance of doubt, I state unequivocally that I never had any discussion, nor was I privy to any conversation, arrangement or agreement regarding a one-term deal in Kogi State or any related matter,” Faleke said.

He stressed that at no point was he directly or indirectly involved in discussions concerning the governorship of Kogi State, adding that the publication falsely linked him to an issue he had no connection with.

According to Faleke, the report generated widespread reactions, including calls and messages seeking clarification, which made it necessary for him to issue a formal response to set the record straight.

“The story is a fabrication and should be disregarded in its entirety,” he said, urging members of the public to treat the report with caution.

Faleke described the publication as lacking any factual basis and warned against the spread of unverified information capable of misleading the public and causing unnecessary political tension.

He reiterated his commitment to transparency and accuracy in public discourse, while advising media organisations and online platforms to uphold professional standards by verifying claims before publication.

Vanguard News