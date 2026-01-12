Falana demands release or trial of detained military officers

Falana

ABUJA — Prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the Federal Government and military authorities to either release or formally charge over 40 military officers who have been detained in connection with a purported coup plot against the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The matter dates back to October 18, 2025, when media reports suggested that 16 senior military officers were being interrogated for allegedly planning to overthrow the government. The Nigerian military swiftly denied the coup allegations, describing the arrests as part of a routine exercise to address indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, explained that the officers’ grievances largely stemmed from “perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations” and that some were already under investigation or trial for other offences.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, affirmed the government’s confidence in the military, dismissing the coup reports as false and praising the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their commitment to national security.

Despite the denials, reports emerged weeks later indicating that an additional 15 officers had been detained in connection with the alleged plot, bringing the total number to over 40. Some names of the detained officers have been made public, while others, including top-ranking military personnel and a ruling party member, are reportedly still at large.

Falana raised concerns over the prolonged detention of the officers without access to legal counsel, emphasizing that their human rights must be respected. “They are presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the State,” he said.

He stressed that while he opposes any unconstitutional attempt to overthrow the government, the law requires that detained officers be either released or charged. “If there is prima facie evidence of involvement in a coup plot, they should be arraigned before special courts-martial or general courts-martial, in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and the Nigerian Constitution,” Falana stated.

The call underscores the importance of balancing national security with adherence to legal and constitutional procedures in handling alleged offences by military personnel.