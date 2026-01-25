Ex-Tinubu spokesman cautions Seyi Tinubu over City Boy Movement’s South-East Strategy

By Emma Nnadozie

A former South-East spokesman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Josef Onoh, has urged Seyi Tinubu to exercise caution in the organisation and coordination of political outreach activities in the South-East under the City Boy Movement, warning that parallel structures could complicate party cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Onoh, who also chairs the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja, citing his experience during the 2023 electioneering period and his concern for strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region.

He acknowledged the intention behind youth mobilisation efforts and the involvement of prominent private-sector figures, but stressed the need for alignment with existing party structures and leadership in the South-East to avoid duplication of roles or misunderstandings.

According to him, the APC’s electoral performance in the South-East has historically lagged behind other regions, making coordination and unity among party stakeholders essential. He noted that APC governors in the region have been working to build party capacity and that collaboration with allied political platforms has also contributed to governance stability in some states.

Onoh advised that any new political initiative should complement, rather than compete with, established party mechanisms. He cautioned that introducing additional coordinative layers could be misinterpreted by party members and supporters, potentially weakening collective efforts.

He further referenced past political experiences to underscore the importance of grassroots engagement, structured party organisation and sustained political work, noting that public visibility alone does not substitute for long-term political mobilisation.

While commending the civic interest of business leaders and professionals in national development, Onoh maintained that political engagement in the South-East requires sensitivity to local dynamics, party history and ongoing efforts by elected officials and party leaders.

He also called for renewed engagement with party loyalists in the region, emphasising the importance of recognition, inclusion and communication to maintain morale and commitment.

Onoh concluded by recommending that political mobilisation and campaign coordination in the South-East be led by APC governors and constitutionally recognised party organs, adding that a unified and consultative approach would better position the party for future electoral contests.

He urged all stakeholders to prioritise cohesion, dialogue and strategic cooperation in advancing the party’s objectives nationwide.