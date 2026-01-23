Europa League: Full list of teams qualified for Round of 16, play-offs

Following the conclusion of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League fixtures, more clubs have sealed their places in the competition’s next stages.
Aston Villa and Lyon are the latest sides to qualify directly for the Round of 16 after both teams amassed 18 points from seven matches.
Their results leave them occupying the top two spots in the Europa League standings after this week’s games.
Below is the updated list of teams that have qualified for the Round of 16 and the knockout phase play-offs so far:
Confirmed in the Round of 16
- Aston Villa
- Lyon
Confirmed in the Round of 16 or Knockout Phase Play-offs
- Bologna
- Braga
- Celta Vigo
- Crvena Zvezda
- Fenerbahçe
- Ferencváros
- Freiburg
- Genk
- Midtjylland
- Nottingham Forest
- Panathinaikos
- PAOK
- Porto
- Real Betis
- Roma
- Stuttgart
- Viktoria Plzeň
The knockout phase play-offs are scheduled for February, while the Round of 16 matches will be played in March.
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