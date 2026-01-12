Ethiopian Airlines begins construction of $12.5bn Bishoftu International Airport

By Dickson Omobola

Africa’s largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines Group, has commenced the construction of the $12.5 billion Bishoftu International Airport.

Construction began on January 10, 2026, following an official groundbreaking ceremony.

Phase One of the project is expected to be completed by 2030 and will accommodate 60 million passengers annually.

When fully completed, the airport will have the capacity to handle 110 million passengers and boost Africa’s air transport.

Speaking on the development, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mesfin Tasew, said: “This is truly a proud moment for Ethiopian Airlines and for all of Africa. We are embarking on a new chapter with the groundbreaking of Bishoftu International Airport that will redefine the continent’s aviation ecosystem.

“As we celebrate 80 years of service, this project stands as yet another milestone, underscoring our commitment to shaping the future of the African air transport industry, while supporting the growing demand for our passenger and cargo services. Bishoftu International Airport is a major step towards addressing the infrastructural gap in Africa and a key player in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, and at Ethiopian we are committed to realize the completion of this project.”

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed, described the day as a milestone in Ethiopia’s journey towards modernization and prosperity, noting that Ethiopian Airlines is a source of national pride, not because it has been free of challenges, but because of its resilience, its ability to overcome obstacles and its role as a trailblazer for Africa.

He emphasised that the airline’s greatest strength lies in its strong corporate culture, built on giving priority to safety and security, leadership driven by creativity and hard work, a workforce of over 26,000 employees who believe in the airline as their flag carrier and honour what it represents, a continuous commitment to learning and capacity building.