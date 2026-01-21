Erisco: Witness admits Okoli did not directly urge product boycott

A prosecution witness on Wednesday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that Chioma Okoli did not directly ask members of the public to stop using Erisco Foods’ tomato paste.

The witness, Mr Nnamdi Nwokolo, a representative of Erisco Foods and the first prosecution witness in the trial, gave the testimony during cross-examination by Okoli’s counsel, Mr Inibehe Effiong.

When asked whether he was aware that the defendant expressly told other people not to buy or use the company’s tomato paste, Nwokolo answered in the negative.

He, however, told the court that Okoli’s social media post implied that consumers should not buy the product.

Nwokolo further confirmed that in its petition to the police, Erisco Foods alleged that Okoli was part of an organised syndicate involved in the circulation of fake Erisco tomato paste.

He, however, told the court that the company did not recover any fake Erisco product from her.

The witness also told the court that he was not aware that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had imposed a N1 million fine on Erisco Foods over the advertisement of fake tomato paste.

At this point, the trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, adjourned the matter until Jan. 22 for the continuation of the hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the last adjourned date, Justice Lifu had advised parties in the suit to consider an out-of-court settlement.

Justice Lifu had said that he was empowered by law to promote reconciliation among litigants before proceeding to adjudication.

“I am empowered by Section 17 of the Federal High Court Rules to encourage, facilitate and promote reconciliation of parties, and it is when all efforts at this fail that we will settle the dispute by law,” he said.

Justice Lifu asked Nwokolo why reconciliation had not been achieved.

He replied that the defendant had refused to apologise to the company.

“She offered an apology but later retracted it,” he told the court.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Adams Ugwuanyi, however, said that while the parties might still explore settlement, the prosecution would proceed with the day’s business.

NAN also reports that Okoli is facing a two-count charge bordering on cybercrime.

She was sued over a Facebook post she shared on Sept. 17, 2023, in which she claimed she bought Nagiko Tomato Mix from Erisco Foods and found it “utterly sugary.” (NAN)