EPL: Tottenham under pressure at Burnley as City, Liverpool chase wins

The Premier League continues today with a full slate of matches that could shape the title race and relegation battle. Tottenham travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in what promises to be a tricky test for the north London side, while Manchester City host Wolves at the Etihad, looking to recover from recent inconsistent results.

Liverpool make the trip to Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth, with the Reds aiming to maintain momentum in their push for the top of the table. Fulham host Brighton at Craven Cottage in a mid-table clash that could prove decisive for both sides’ European ambitions. Meanwhile, West Ham welcome Sunderland in a game that could define the Hammers’ fight against relegation.

West Ham United vs Sunderland — London Stadium, 12:30 GMT

West Ham host Sunderland in a crucial early kick-off, with the Hammers desperate to climb out of the relegation zone and Sunderland pushing for higher-table ambitions.

West Ham’s defence has been leaky this season, conceding heavily and prompting tactical scrutiny, but they come into the game off a morale-boosting win. Sunderland arrive in decent form, capable of grinding out results and looking to extend momentum against a struggling host.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur — Turf Moor, 15:00 GMT

Tottenham face what could be a tricky trip to Burnley as they aim to arrest poor league form and secure vital points. Spurs’ inconsistent domestic performances have put pressure on manager Thomas Frank, despite recent success in Europe, while Burnley remain in a relegation fight, with just three wins this season.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion — Craven Cottage, 15:00 GMT

Fulham and Brighton meet as both sides looking to strengthen their mid-table positions. Fulham recently saw their unbeaten run snapped, while Brighton have struggled for consistency.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers — Etihad Stadium, 15:00 GMT

Manchester City, aiming to rebound from a mixed January, host Wolves in a fixture that pits title aspirations against survival hopes. City’s recent winless streak in league matches adds pressure to this home tie, while Wolves, though still in a relegation battle, have shown fight in recent results.

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool — Vitality Stadium, 17:30 GMT

Liverpool visit Bournemouth in the last fixture of the day, with the defending champions looking to extend their unbeaten run. Bournemouth’s own form has been patchy, but they can be tough opposition at home.