Enugu ADC passes vote of confidence on state chairman, vows to sweep 2027 elections

By Chinedu Adonu, Enugu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State has reaffirmed unity within its ranks and passed a unanimous vote of confidence on its State Chairman, Comrade Stella Chukwuma, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision was taken during a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the party’s secretariat on Ogui Road, Enugu, where the 17 local government chairmen and members of the State Working Committee lauded Chukwuma’s leadership, describing her as visionary, resilient, and goal-oriented.

Party leaders highlighted Chukwuma’s stewardship since 2018, noting her role in strengthening the party’s grassroots structures and transforming ADC into a formidable political force in Enugu State.

“Comr. Stella Chukwuma has shown impeccable leadership since assuming office and has demonstrated capacity in growing the party from a very low level to a recognisable height. Under her leadership, the structure of ADC has been built from the grassroots and has remained intact and waxing strong daily,” the SEC said in a statement.

Hon. Paul Arubareze, Chairman of Enugu North Local Government and head of the chairmen, expressed confidence that ADC would win all elective positions in 2027, except those the party chooses not to contest. He attributed the party’s growing strength to its coalition strategy and disciplined approach.

“All the 17 local government chairmen have passed a vote of confidence on our State Chairman, Comr. Chukwuma, because what she is doing is noble, transparent and commendable. In 2027, ADC will win all elective positions except the ones we do not engage in. With the harmonisation of a coalition of almost all political parties in the country, we are the party to beat,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, Chukwuma described ADC as a “beautiful bride” for the forthcoming elections, emphasizing the party’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and credible leadership. She warned against attempts by some coalition members to assume leadership positions without proper registration, insisting that only registered members could hold official posts in line with party guidelines.

“After His Excellency, Peter Obi declared for ADC on 31 December 2025 and asked his followers to do the same, some people are still not registered, yet they are zoning party structures and leadership positions. We said no to that,” Chukwuma said, stressing that the party would continue to grow through discipline and adherence to rules.

Comrade Izuchukwu Ugwu, Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government and Secretary of all Chairmen, added that ADC remains open to new members but would not tolerate attempts to hijack or destabilize the party for personal gain. He reaffirmed that politics is about inclusivity, but all members must respect party structures and leadership.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from ADC leaders to strengthen the party, maintain internal unity, and position the party for a strong showing in the 2027 elections.