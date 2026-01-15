Emir of Ilorin, Saraki laud Yusuf Ali’s philanthropy

From left,representative of Emir of Ilorin, Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin Dr Usman Atolagbe Jos,Prof Yusuf Ali SAN (honouree), Alh Adebayo Adelodun SAN, Prof Ali Ahmad who represented Ex Senate President,Dr Bukola Saraki and another guest at the book launch in in ilorin today in honour of Prof Yusuf Ali SAN written by Mallam Biodun AbdulKareem,former Chairman of NUJ in Kwara state.

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Emir of Ilorin, and Chairman Kwara state Traditional Rulers Council Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and ex-Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki yesterday praised Yusuf Ali (SAN)’s philanthropy.

The monarch and former governor of Kwara state said this in Ilorin, the state capital at a public presentation and book launch and unveiling of the Kuliya Ngari of Ilorin

Alhaji Ibrahim last year bestowed on Ali, Osun indigene, as the Kuliya Ngari of Ilorin.

The book entitled: Kuliya Ilorin: A life of purpose, was written by ex-chairman, Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Abiodun AbdulKareem.

The emir represented by Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin, Dr Usman Atolagbe Jos said that the honoree had been very kind to the people of Ilorin.

“He has been so useful to both Muslims and Christians in Ilorin. Because as he is embarking on his kind gestures in his office, we are getting the feedbacks in the palace. We appreciate him and pray that God Almighty will be his guidance and continue to give him long life,”

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari added.

Senator Saraki represented by former speaker of the state House of Assembly Prof Ali Ahmad, said that instead of the senior lawyer enjoying his resources, he elects to use it to assist people.

“Students, young ones if you find yourselves being mentored by Yusuf Ali, count yourselves lucky to be mentees not only in monetary aspect but in association.

“What is curious about him is that he is not the richest lawyer in Ilorin, Kwara state and Nigeria by extension. But he will not stop sparing a thought for others.”

Also speaking, the honoree’s associate Adebayo Adelodun (SAN) lauded the legendary generosity of the SAN to his colleagues, mentees, institutions and individuals.

“He is somebody I have interacted with at close quarters. He lives a life of purpose, a life of dignity and a life of discipline. His middle name is generosity. Generosity of spirit and purse,” Adelodun said.

In his remarks, one of his mentees Kehinde Eleja (SAN) said the honoree taught him the ABC of law practice, adding that he is “a mentor, supporter and carer.

“Somebody I can rightly refer to as my father. Mallam Yusuf Ali has not only taught me how to catch fish, up till now he still assists me in catching fish.

“He still treats me like a baby. That is something that is very unusual.”

In his response, Mallam Ali said he would not take credit for his humanitarianism, rather he ascribed all to Allah.

Said he: “Any occasion that people talk about me I get a bit confused and troubled, because nobody can make himself.

“It is only God that has counted me a kind-hearted person in the contemplation of human beings. I therefore counted myself very, very lucky.”