Elipse lauds Yusuf on his retirement as mining Director

The Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elipse Industries, Mr. Denzel Henry Akogwu and his entire staff has congratulated Engr. Mustapha M. Yusuf who retired from the Federal Civil Service as a Director Monitoring and Coordination department, in the Mining Cadastre.

Akogwu in a statement he personally signed described Yusuf as embodiment of humility, perseverance and determination who served in the Civil Service and rose to a position of a Director only through hard work.

“No wonder he recorded major milestones before his retirement”, Akogwu said.

According to him: “He came, saw and conquered and he served the Mining sector with all honesty and diligence. His achievements show resilience and determination and as a team player, he rallied support for his colleagues whenever national assignments came calling.

“It is a thing of joy that he joined the Mining sector at such an early age and contributed greatly to the success of the industry.

“Now that he has retired successfully, we want to warmly wish him greater blessings in his future endeavour and we believe that even in retirement, he will still continue to contribute his quota to the growth of the Mining Sector.

“Yusuf has made us proud and Elipse is very proud of him and his legacies. We should also not forget that Yusuf is a philanthropist of note who has made lasting impacts on the lives of the less privileged and the downtrodden”, Elipse said.

The retirement which also came with a double celebration of Yusuf’s birthday indicates a divine orchestration with abundance of grace, our correspondent reports.

“We want to congratulate him once again even as he celebrates his birthday the same day. This can only be God”.

He continued: Yusuf demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his job and has left visible footprints in a career he was saddled to develop and drive income for the country.

“Elipse joins his family and other well-wishers in congratulating Yusuf on his 60th birthday anniversary.

“His remarkable journey which began in the year 1996, when he joined the service through the Federal Civil Commission as a Higher Technical Officer, has been exemplary and groundbreaking”, Akogwu said.