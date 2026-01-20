El-Rufai/Ashiru ADC–PDP plot will fail woefully in Kaduna, says Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has dismissed claims of a political alliance involving former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari Ashiru and opposition parties, describing any such move aimed at unseating Governor Uba Sani in the 2027 general elections as one that will “fail woefully.”

Sani made the assertion on Monday while addressing a press conference in Kaduna, where he said the opposition lacks the grassroots structure and popular support needed to challenge the ruling administration across the state.

Expressing confidence in Governor Uba Sani’s prospects of securing a second term, the former lawmaker attributed his optimism to what he described as unprecedented achievements recorded by the administration in governance, security, infrastructure and inclusive leadership.

According to him, opposition political parties in Kaduna State “exist largely on paper” and have little or no presence at the ward and community levels.

“There is no political plot, whether by individuals or parties, that can override the will of the people of Kaduna State. The so-called ADC–PDP alliance being attributed to El-Rufai and Ashiru is dead on arrival because it has no grassroots foundation,” Sani said.

He noted that Governor Uba Sani’s administration has executed infrastructural projects across the three senatorial zones of the state, covering both rural and urban communities, which he described as unprecedented in the state’s political history.

Sani identified unity, security and development as the three major pillars defining the governor’s leadership style.

“For the first time in a long while, Kaduna is witnessing genuine unity between Muslims and Christians. There is also relative improvement in security compared to the grave challenges facing other North-West states, and this has created an enabling environment for development,” he stated.

Highlighting key initiatives of the administration, the former senator listed the proposed 200-million-dollar poultry project, the Kaduna Light Rail project and multi-billion-naira skills acquisition programmes spread across the three senatorial zones.

He said the skills acquisition centres are already empowering youths and women, reducing unemployment and addressing the root causes of insecurity.

Sani also commended the governor’s performance in the health and education sectors, as well as in human capital development, noting that these areas have received renewed attention under the current administration.

“Governor Uba Sani has made a strong and measurable impact in healthcare delivery, education reform and human capital development. These are investments in the future of Kaduna State, and the people can see and feel the difference,” he said.

He urged political actors in the state to embrace constructive engagement and issue-based politics rather than what he described as “paper alliances and elite conspiracies.”

According to him, elections are ultimately won through service delivery and popular support, not propaganda.

Sani reaffirmed his belief that Kaduna voters would reward performance, adding that the governor’s record would speak louder than opposition rhetoric as the 2027 election cycle approaches.