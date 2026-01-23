Ekiti tightens security as Amotekun arrests 16 suspected bandits

We won’t allow criminality thrive in Osun - Amotekun Commander

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps, Oye Local Government Command, has arrested 16 suspected bandits from Kwara State who were planning to migrate into Ekiti on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists by the Command’s Director of Information, Mr. Adeleye.

According to the statement, the suspects were spotted in large numbers with their cattle around Gede Farm settlement in Isan-Ekiti, causing panic and disrupting the community.

The development prompted reinforcements from other Amotekun outposts to Oye, whose combined efforts led to the successful arrest of the bandits.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they fled Kwara State due to the ongoing crackdown on banditry and admitted involvement in cattle rustling, particularly targeting cattle belonging to Kwara indigenes.

A total of 16 suspects were apprehended, and items recovered from them included cash, seven Tecno phones.

, various charms, three VGN ID cards, and several herds of cattle.

The suspects have since been handed over to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command in Ado-Ekiti for further investigation.