Ejiofor: Opponents of international counter-terrorism without alternatives are not patriots

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

A social critic, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said that individuals who oppose international collaboration in counter-terrorism efforts without offering credible alternatives cannot be considered patriots, but risk enabling insecurity through inaction.

Speaking on Monday in a press statement titled “When Power Confuses Noise for Truth”, Ejiofor emphasized that terrorism is transnational, with funding, ideology, logistics, and recruitment networks that cross borders, making international cooperation essential.

Ejiofor was responding to a viral report linking a local activist to U.S. military strikes in Nigeria. He maintained that international collaboration through intelligence sharing, training, surveillance, and targeted operations does not compromise Nigeria’s sovereignty but strengthens the country’s ability to confront terrorist threats.

He stated: “Those who insist Nigeria must confront such a hydra-headed monster alone are either displaying naive patriotism or ignoring the realities of modern security challenges.”

Ejiofor also decried the role of media sensationalism, claiming that paid advocacy and misrepresentation of facts can distract from real security threats. He highlighted the ongoing persecution of Christians and other vulnerable groups in Northern Nigeria, citing reports from Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), and United Nations agencies.

He further noted that Nigeria’s cooperation with foreign partners in counter-terrorism is acknowledged policy and essential for effective response, adding that critics who oppose such collaboration without presenting viable solutions “profit from chaos and fear transparency.”

Ejiofor concluded by urging Nigerians to recognize the empirical realities of terrorism, support legitimate international cooperation, and resist attempts to undermine credible advocacy and investigative work.