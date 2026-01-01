Education sector’s mixed fortunes in 2025

By Adesina Wahab

The education sector in the country experienced mixed fortunes in 2025. Some government policies received knocks, while some got applause. The government had to yield grounds on some issues, while it was stubborn in pursuing others. From the usual face-off between the Federal Government and some unions in the university system, especially the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the government got some deals agreed on with the union eventually.

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Among the major policies and events that were significant in the sector in 2025 were the introduction of new curriculum in secondary schools, cancellation of the mother tongue policy in the basic education sector, making technical education free, the eventual renegotiation of the 2009 agreement with ASUU, and putting on hold (for now) of making final external examinations at senior secondary school level computer-based test, CBT.

New curriculum for secondary schools

Even though the government insisted that new curriculum be implemented at secondary school level from the beginning of the 2025/2026 academic session last September, the matter has not ceased to generate controversy. The main reason is that some critical stakeholders in the sector are saying the government is forcing some subjects that students were not exposed to from the start down their throats.

The Senate is currently probing the development and had summoned the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, and other relevant agencies to a meeting. According to the Senate, the matter must be resolved to safeguard academic future of students nationwide.

Resolutions of the Upper Chamber were sequel to a motion by Senator Sunday Karimi, APC, Kogi West who highlighted an abrupt and “ill-prepared” policy change by the Federal Ministry of Education and WAEC. He said while leading the debate, that the new guideline requires all SS3 students nationwide to adopt a new curriculum originally planned to take effect in two years’ time, for candidates currently in SS1 and billed to write WAEC in 2027–2028.

In his presentation, Karimi noted that the shift had led to the removal of subjects such as Computer Studies, Civic Education and other pre-existing courses from the WAEC syllabus for the May/June 2026 examination, despite students’ years of preparation, warning that most students would now be left with only six examinable subjects instead of the required minimum of eight and maximum of nine.

In his contribution, Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North condemned what he called a “culture of anarchism” in policy implementation.

Oshiomhole who faulted the introduction of a new curriculum without adequate teachers, laboratories, equipment or proper notification to parents and schools, said: “You cannot wake up overnight and say that in June students will be examined in a subject they have not been taught.” “Intentions are not enough. Proper homework must be done.”

Cancellation of mother tongue policy

The announcement by Dr Alausa that the policy has been cancelled elicited mixed reactions. Some experts toed the line of the Minister by saying it has become a serious setback and disadvantage to students in areas it was being implemented.

However, the Babatunde Fafunwa Education Foundation, set up by the late Professor Babatunde Fafunwa, the promoter of the policy, faulted the claim of the government. To the Foundation, it is poor implementation that was the bane of the policy.

Turning SSCE to CBT mode

The Federal Government stirred the hornet’s nest by declaring that final external examinations by secondary school students would be turned to CBT mode from next June. Not a few Nigerians and groups slammed the government for the policy. The reasons adduced by the antagonists of the policy are many. Even the umbrella body of Nigerian students, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, cautioned the government about the policy. Infrastructure are grossly inadequate, power challenge still unresolved in the country etc. The calls against the policy became strident when some students had to write some papers in the May/June WASSCE at odd hours.

Now, the policy won’t start next June and the National Assembly is proposing a three-year window for adequate preparations to be made.

Vanguard News