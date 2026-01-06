Edo: We paid ransom for our children’s release says abducted twins family 

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – CONTRARY to the claums of the police in Edo State that they were rescued, the family of the twins who were abducted after their father was killed in Okpella, Etsako East local government area have faulted claims by the Edo State Police Command that the twins were rescued unhurt .

The twins were abducted on December 11, 2025 and released on December 26th.

Recall that armed men broke into their apartment at Kalabar Quarters, Afokpella, Estako East local government area, and inflicted machete injuries on their father, Mr Andrew Ilabeshi who later died.

They took the twins away and demanded a ransom of N100m.

Spokesman for the Edo Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said the twins were rescued unhurt by a combined team of security operatives.

But brother to the deceased, Okhale Ilabeshi, said the twins were released after a ransom was paid.

According to him, “The twins were not rescued. We paid ransom to the kidnappers. Nobody rescued them. The kidnappers kept calling us. After ransom was paid, the kidnappers asked us to go somewhere and the twins were found there.

“They were kidnapped on 11th December. After their release, they were tired and exhausted. They were shocked and disappointed about news of their father’s death They were aware their father was badly injured but never knew he has died.

“The community has been fortifying the vigilante but that has not been enough. We need assisted of the state government and federal government to curb kidnappings.”