Edo monarch confirms N100m demand from abductors of subjects

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Okpahi of Imoga in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Oba Patrick Obajoye, on Monday confirmed that kidnappers of eight indigenes of his community were demanding N100 million before they would be released.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in military uniform kidnapped eight Imoga indigenes on Friday night.

Oba Obajoye stated in a telephone call that the victims had gone to Ibillo in the same local government area for a function and decided to lodge for the night at Star Boy Hotel, which also belonged to an indigene of Imoga.

The king stated that the kidnappers came to the hotel in army uniforms and brought drinks, pretending to be waiting for someone.

He noted that after a while, the kidnappers accosted the owner of the hotel and seized his two phones. He said they also seized the phones of the others, tied their hands and led them into the bush on foot.

He said, “As it is now, the kidnappers have reduced the ransom to N70 million. When we begged for further reduction, they said one of the vehicles belonging to the hotelier should be sold to pay the ransom.

“Eight of them are currently in the kidnapper’s den including one woman. The kidnapping looked like an inside job if one considers the way the gunmen spoke to those negotiating the ransom.

“It is a very sad day for us in our community and we hope that this will end well for our indigenes. However, raising this money is a big task.

“Imagine, young men and a woman with a great life ahead of them being abducted at a hotel where they have gone to lodge after a function.”

The monarch commended the personnel of the Edo State Police Command and the state government for their efforts so far in rescuing the abductees.

It was gathered that one person sustained a gunshot wound while trying to escape and he is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The PPRO of the state police command, Eno Ikoedem, said she would respond after getting the full details of the development.