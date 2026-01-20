Edo Government arrests pastor for alleged sexual abuse of minors

Handcuffed

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Edo State Government has arrested Bishop Gideon Osagie Osazee, founder of Rollo Life of Christ Brethren Ministry, over allegations of sexually abusing two biological sisters, aged 13 and 17.

Authorities say four additional girls have also come forward, claiming that the pastor engaged in sexual activity with them.

Bishop Osazee was apprehended after several days of surveillance by state officials. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Eugene Abdullah, confirmed that other children from the church have reported sexual harassment by the suspect. The case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Edo State Police Command for prosecution.

Faith Edebor of the Vivian Sexual Assault Referral Centre said preliminary investigations support the victims’ claims.

The eldest sister, 21, also alleged that Bishop Osazee assaulted her while she was asleep and coerced her into taking an oath not to reveal the abuse, threatening harm if she spoke out.

Bishop Osazee has denied the allegations, claiming he had a relationship with the eldest sister, who he says told him she was 21 at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.