Edo doctors threaten strike over abduction of members

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – MEDICAL doctors in Edo State under the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Friday threatened to down tools in all government hospitals and health facilities if their abducted two members were not released unhurt by 8 am Saturday.

One of the members, Dr. Ibrahim Momoh was on January 2 kidnapped alongside his brother Abu in Etsako West local government area and the remains of his brother were found the next day.

A statement by the Edo State Chairman of the NMA, Dr, Eustace Oseghale also called on the government to provide a secure working environment and conditions for medical doctors in the state.

The statement read that “The Nigeria Medical Association, Edo State Branch, wishes to notify the Edo State Government of our decision to withdraw medical services, effective 8:00 AM on Saturday, 10th January 2026, due to the abduction of two colleagues on 1st and 2nd January 2026.

“This incident raises concerns about healthcare professionals’ safety in Edo State, threatening their lives and undermining healthcare delivery.

“We demand immediate release of our abducted colleagues, enhanced security protocols for Edo State residents, regular engagement between NMA Edo and the Edo State Government on security concerns.

“Withdrawal of services statewide if demands aren’t met.”

He said “A safe working environment is crucial for healthcare providers. We’ll continue to withhold services until our demands are met and colleagues are safe.

“We urge a swift resolution and the safe return of our colleagues. Security operatives should take this seriously, as they’ll be held responsible for consequences of our action.”