Economy: Nigerians now use stove thread, ‘pure’ water sachet to design clothes

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

One would wonder what has come over some individuals, when you see their great innovations all for the sake of cutting costs.

At the same time, such innovations amuses one, making you wonder where such creativity crept out from.

Such is the trend of using stove thread and empty sachets of ‘pure’ water to design clothes and headgears for fashion’s sake, Economy&Lifestyle has discovered.

Many attributed this to the high cost of fashion materials for beautifying clothes, hence the need to improvise.

Some see it as funny and better to be naked than wear such attire.

Most importantly, some individuals see it as the best method to recycle waste.

Mrs. Timilehin Abitfe, a tailor, said some of her customers have presented some handbags recycled with pure water waste to create a dress pattern to match.

“I was surprised and didn’t believe it at first when I saw the handbag made with pure water nylons , looking very colorful and beautiful.

“Some even use it to create a head gear.

“My customer brought the sample to me to make a dress to match with it.

“I was still in awe when she started explaining the good in such innovations, citing climate change and recycling.”

Mr. Rotimi Adeduntan, a furniture maker said, I was surprised to see my daughter wear a cloth designed with a cooking stove thread.”

“Those threads we use to put in our kerosene stove are out of vogue.

“When I asked why she did such a thing? “She complained about the high cost of materials for designing clothes in the market.

“She explained that she came across such videos online and decided to use such an innovation which came out very beautiful.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes. I wonder where the creator got such talent from.

” My daughter is still in fashion school, and I hope she will one day do great things with the knowledge she acquires.”

However, Mrs. Maria Jimoh, a non teaching staff in a Tertiary Institution, said she better walk naked than doing such.

“How do I wear something made of stove wool?

“It is ridiculous. I better sew my materials plane without expensive designs or walk naked than wear a dress made from kerosene stove thread.

“But the use of pure water Nylons to create bags is beautiful and funny in the sense that one can never imagine carrying a bag made from it.

“Though I see such as recycling our waste, especially nylons, to stop erosion and flood created by these ‘junks’ during the rainy season, and also to keep our environment safe and clean.”