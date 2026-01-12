Economy: Many diaspora Nigerians now look homeward for medicare

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

As sick Nigerians at home wish to be flown abroad for treatment, with the belief that the best medical personnel are in diaspora, many Nigerians abroad are now returning home to seek medical care.

This seems odd, but findings by Economy&Lifestyle show that Nigerians in diaspora are now returning home to carry out major surgical operations, receive medical diagnosis, and fertility treatments like Invitro fertilisation, IVF, and Intrauterine Insemination, IUI.

Most of them attributed their actions to the high cost of receiving these treatments abroad. Some others complained about being told to rest and given paracetamol as the highest drug to relieve them from their pains, despite having critical symptoms.

Mr. Freedom Adams, a Nigerian in diaspora, in relating his experience, explained that he was very sick and taken from home by the emergency unit.

“On getting to the hospital, I was kept for five hours and given pain relief without diagnosis of what really was the cause of my stomach ache.

“I had to visit the hospital when I visited Nigeria.

“That was where I was told to do some series of tests, which showed I have a pile and ulcer, which makes my stool blood laden, and I was treated.

“So, I make it a habit to visit the hospital in Nigeria whenever I am home for a general body check-up because in some diasporan countries, you hardly get such privileges.

“If you are to get such, you will pay triple of what you are to pay in Nigeria.”

Mr. Adewale Makinde, a gynecologist, confirmed the development saying: “There has been an influx of Nigerian women with fertility issues flying into the country from abroad to receive IVF.

“The cost of consultation, talk of the procedure abroad is overwhelming.

“Many have heard of its successful rate and affordable cost in the country, that is why they are coming home to do such.

“The cost of living abroad is high, what is present in most of these countries abroad is the sanity, rules that are working, good roads, social amenities like light and water and job opportunities with good pay.

“These good things come at a high price compared to what we pay in Nigeria.”

Mrs. Felicia Momodu, a businesswoman, narrated how her daughter and the husband in Canada came to Nigeria for an IVF procedure.

“When they told me they were coming home, I was shocked.

“I was even suggesting they use herbs instead, but they refused.

“Another thing they were mentioning was the difficulty in finding a good fertility clinic with low cost over there.

“They went through the process, and it came out successful.

“She was delivered of two boys, and I was grateful they made such decisions and was surprised too that Nigerians can leave abroad to come home to our local hospitals for medical care.

“To me, it is a blessing in disguise.”

Mr. Aderenle Ogunwusi, a surgeon, noted that Nigerians in diaspora come home to receive surgical operations, especially those in their 40s.

“Many Nigerian adults in diaspora are coming home to receive surgical operations and general wellness.

“The cost of these surgical operations is expensive abroad.

“An operation they will pay $3,000 or £3,000 in diaspora will be less than N3 million in Nigeria with a high success rate depending on the hospital.

“That is why many return home for treatment to save money and cut costs.”