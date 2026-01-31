Ebonyi boundary dispute: Police arrest 10 over beheading of 4 persons

The Police Command in Ebonyi says it has arrested 10 suspects in connection with the killing and beheading of four persons in Okporojọr Village, Oso Edda Community, Edda Local Government Area.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday, was a renewed long-standing land dispute between the people of Oso Edda, in Edda LGA and their Amasiri neighbours in Afikpo LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the two neighbouring villages have been at war over farmland for several years.

NAN also reports that the latest crises led to the suspected warlords beheading four persons, burning houses and other valuable property in the village.

Mrs Adaku Uche-Anya, Commissioner for Police, while on assessment visit to the scene of the incident on Saturday, said 10 suspected persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“This attack, which occurred on Jan. 29, had caused the death of four persons, three males and one female.

“Several mud houses were burnt; windows of a church building damaged; and harvested paddy rice was destroyed,” she said

According to the CP, the incident was linked to a long-standing land dispute between Okporojọr Village in Oso Edda Community in Edda LGA and Ndukwe Community in Amasiri, Afikpo LGA.

“Well, upon receipt of the report, we immediately ordered the massive deployment of the command tactical squads to the scene to restore calm and normalcy,” she added.

The commissioner, while addressing members of the community, commiserated with the people of Okporojọr Village over the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property.

Uche-Anya assured them of the command’s commitment to ensuring justice in the matter.

She emphasised that investigations were ongoing and that the command would not relent until all those involved were brought to justice.

The CP further assured the community that the security deployment already in place would be sustained until the situation is fully resolved.

She appealed against people resorting to self-help and taking the law into their own hands.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Edda LGA, Mr Chima Ekumankama, appreciated the State Government and the Nigeria Police Force for their swift intervention. (NAN)