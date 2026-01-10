DSS rescues 25 kidnapped children in Plateau

DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has rescued 25 children recently abducted by gunmen in Sabon Layi community of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau.

Mr Samuel Jatau, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), received the victims from the DSS on Saturday in Jos.

He explained that the victims were kidnapped at about 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2025.

“If you recall, on Dec. 21, 2025, 25 children were kidnapped in Sabon Layi area of Wase.

“They were travelling as a group for Maulud celebration, and this group of kidnappers pretended to be vigilantes on the road.

“As they stopped for the normal checks and discussions, it happened that they were kidnappers.

“They kidnapped the victims to an unknown destination, but the security agencies, particularly the DSS, launched a manhunt and rescued all the children unhurt,” Jatau said.

The SSG, who said that three of the victims had earlier escaped, thanked the DSS for the feat.

He said that the victims included six females and 19 males, adding that they had been certified medically fit to be reunited with their families. (NAN)