Drug abuse among youths a growing concern – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has expressed concern over the high rate of drug abuse among youths in the country.

The agency said drug abuse among young people had become a source of serious concern in Nigeria.

The Deputy Commander of NDLEA in Osun, Mrs Oluwatoyin Adegoke, stated this on Tuesday while delivering a lecture at a two-day orientation for new students at the Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHSI), Ila-Orangun, Osun.

Recall that the lecture was themed “Healthy Living on Campus: Avoiding Drug Abuse and Its Long-Term Consequences”.

Adegoke said many youths who indulged in drug abuse had become a source of sorrow to their families and society at large.

According to her, drug abuse is the root of many criminal activities in the country.

She said criminals often committed crimes under the influence of drugs and warned students not to engage in drug abuse.

The deputy commander explained that drug abuse could lead to physical, psychological, and social problems.

Adegoke identified factors responsible for drug abuse to include peer pressure, ignorance, availability of drugs and family background, among others.

She also warned the new students against materialistic values, adding that drug abuse could lead to premature death, brain damage, and other health complications.

“Drug abuse has no benefits. Stay away from it. Do not associate with those who engage in drug abuse; instead, focus on your studies and strive for excellence”, she said.

The deputy commander pledged that the agency would continue its fight against drug abuse in the country.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, said 1,200 new students had been admitted into the institution.

Lasisi, represented by his deputy, Prof. Monsuru Adegoke, warned the students against cybercrime, indecent dressing, cultism, and other social vices.

The vice-chancellor stated that any student found violating the rules and regulations of the university would be sanctioned.

He, however, assured that the institution would continue to provide a conducive environment for students’ academic excellence.

The students were also oriented on the code of conduct, dress code violations and sanctions, mental health, an overview of the student handbook, and how to access NELFUND, among others.