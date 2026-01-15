DPP advice has brought closure to my family tragedy — Akingboye’s widow

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — The widow of late Bamidele Akingboye, former Ondo State Social Democratic Party governorship aspirant, Mrs Christiana Akingboye, yesterday declared that the final legal advice of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, has rightfully vindicated her family, bringing to an end months of suspicion, speculation and emotional trauma following her husband’s death.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Mrs Akingboye confirmed that the DPP, in its advice dated January 5, 2026, found no case against her, her children or any member of their household.

“The Lagos State Government has concluded its independent review and cleared us of any wrongdoing. There is no case to answer. No foul play was established, and no prosecution should proceed against my family,” she said.

Mrs Akingboye said the decision affirmed what the family had consistently maintained since her husband’s death on September 3, 2025.

She noted that the period after her husband’s passing was marked by intense public scrutiny at a time the family should have been allowed to mourn in peace.

“Before we could grieve, we were forced into the public arena, defending our integrity and our love for a man we lost,” she said, adding that the experience took a heavy emotional toll on her children.

She noted that despite their pain, the family cooperated fully with investigators. “We made ourselves available at all times and submitted to every lawful process, even while navigating shock and loss,” she said.

Mrs Akingboye appealed to the public and the media to allow her family space to heal. “Grief does not run on legal timelines. Healing cannot be rushed,” she said.

She also cautioned against harmful assumptions, particularly around mental health.

“Mental health challenges are not crimes. They deserve compassion and care, not judgment or suspicion,” she stated.

Mrs Akingboye thanked family, friends, members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Assembly, and well-wishers for their support, paying special tribute to her children for their resilience.

“We seek no controversy and no further debate. We ask only for the dignity to mourn, to heal, and to move forward in peace,” she concluded.

In the DPP’s advice, signed by Dr Babajide Martins, the state said the post-mortem examination found no injuries consistent with the involvement of a third party.

The advice further noted that the medical findings were consistent with suicide, which could not be excluded in light of the deceased’s documented bipolar disorder.

On that basis, the DPP concluded that no prima facie case existed against the widow or her family.

Counsel to the family, Dr Abiodun Adesanya, confirmed the position, stressing that the decision followed a detailed assessment of all available evidence.

“The DPP reviewed medical records, post-mortem findings, witness statements and the totality of materials before the state. The conclusion was clear and unequivocal: no case, no foul play, no prosecution,” he said.

Adesanya said the matter went beyond legal conclusions, noting that the family endured months of public suspicion.

“This widow and her children lived under a cloud at a time they should have been mourning privately. Instead, they were forced to relive their loss repeatedly,” he said.