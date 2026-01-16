Don’t be distracted by your predecessors’ antics— Archbishop Opoko tells Otti

Gov. Otti

By Steve Oko

Archbishop of Umuahia Methodist Archdiocese, Archbishop Chibuzor Opoko, has urged Gov. Alex Otti not to be distracted by the antics of his predecessors, who are threatening to scuttle his second-term bid.

The cleric, in a strongly worded letter to the Governor, urged him to remain focused on delivering good governance to the people, assuring that his “works will speak loud for him” at the polls.

Archbishop Opoko, who, on behalf of the Methodist community in Umuahia Archdiocese, passed a vote of confidence in his developmental strides, said no amount of opposition from his detractors would disrupt the state’s good governance.

He noted that reformers are often misunderstood and resisted by echoes of the past they seek to correct, but encouraged the Governor never to be deterred.

A copy of the letter sighted by our Correspondent read in part: “Your Excellency, recent distractions and unguarded political attacks are not unexpected companions of purposeful leadership. History teaches us that reformers are often misunderstood in their time and resisted by the echoes of the past they seek to correct. It is imperative to inform you once again of the Yoruba proverb that says, “a sweet fruit-bearing tree attracts stones”

“I therefore urge you not to be distracted. Keep your hands steady on the plough. Be focused. Continue to deliver the dividends of democracy. Let your works speak louder than the noise, and let your conscience remain captive to truth, justice, and the fear of God.

The Lord God Almighty will vindicate the just.

“On behalf of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Archdiocese of Umuahia, and as a shepherd who watches over the spiritual and social well-being of our people, I offer you a clear vote of confidence.

” We pray that the God who gives wisdom to kings will continually grant you discernment, strength, protection and grace. May He Who establishes the steps of the righteous establish the work of your hands and crown your efforts with great success and enduring impact.

“Be assured of our prayers, moral support, and goodwill as you continue to serve Abia State with vision and great resolve.”

It further read:”I write with a heart full of gratitude to Almighty God and with deep pastoral concern for the soul of our state, to sincerely appreciate your leadership and the uncommon grace with which you have steered the affairs of Abia State.

“In the fluid theatre of Nigerian politics, often riddled with unfulfilled promises, shifting loyalties, and bureaucratic inertia, you have emerged as a refreshing exception.

“Your leadership has been characterised by a clear vision, moral courage, and commendable speed of action. Barely two years into office, you have redefined governance in Abia, lifting it from a cautionary tale of misrule to a growing exemplar of purposeful leadership, institutional renewal, and people-focused development.

“What is most profound is that your administration has not merely altered physical landscapes; it has reshaped the civic psychology of our people.

“Hope, once a flickering flame, now burns brightly in the hearts of Abians. Confidence in public institutions is being restored, and dignity has returned to governance. We acknowledge with gratitude the audacious, holistic transformation unfolding under your watch:The educational and institutional revival restores standards, discipline, and hope through deliberate reforms.

“The systematic payment of long-neglected salary and pension arrears is an act of justice that has brought relief, honour, and healing to workers and retirees. Health sector reforms that reaffirm the sanctity of life and strengthen access to quality care. A visible infrastructure renaissance, with strategic interventions that reconnect communities, stimulate commerce, and enhance the quality of life across the state.

“As the Church, we are reminded of the timeless truth of Scripture: ‘When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.

“Good governance is not opposed to godliness; it is indeed one of its fruits. Where leadership is anchored in integrity, discipline, and compassion, society flourishes. Leadership grounded in integrity, accountability and moral responsibility is not only effective governance; it is an expression of divine stewardship.

“Your service reflects the biblical principle that authority is a trust from God, to be exercised for the common good.”

The Archbishop assured Gov. Otti of the church’s continued prayers and support to enable him to succeed in his mandate.

Vanguard News