Don’t be distracted by the antics of Abia former govs, Archbishop Opoko writes Otti

Gov. Otti

By Steve Oko

Archbishop of Umuahia Methodist Archdiocese, Archbishop Chibuzor Opoko, has urged Gov. Alex Otti not to be distracted by the antics of his predecessors threatening to scuttle his second term bid.

The cleric in a strong-worded letter to the Governor, urged him to rather remain focused on delivering good governance to the people, assuring that his “works will speak loud for him” at the polls.

Archbishop Opoko who, on behalf of the Methodist community in Umuahia Archdiocese, passed on a vote of confidence for his developmental strides, said no amount of opposition by his detractors would disrupt the good governance in the state.

He noted that reformers are often misunderstood, and resisted by echoes of the past they seek to correct, but encouraged the Governor never to be deterred.

A copy of the letter sighted by our Correspondent read in part:”Your Excellency, recent distractions and unguarded political attacks are not unexpected companions of purposeful leadership. History teaches us that reformers are often misunderstood in their time and resisted by the echoes of the past they seek to correct. It is imperative to inform you once again the Yoruba proverb that says that, “a sweet fruit bearing tree attracts stones”,

” I therefore urge you not to be distracted. Keep your hands steady on the plough. Be focused. Continue to deliver the dividends of democracy. Let your works speak louder than the noise, and let your conscience remain captive to truth, justice, and the fear of God.

The Lord God Almighty will vindicate the just.

“On behalf of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Archdiocese of Umuahia, and as a shepherd who watches over the spiritual and social well-being of our people, I offer you a clear vote of confidence.

” We pray that the God who gives wisdom to kings will continually grant you discernment, strength, protection and grace. May He Who establishes the steps of the righteous establish the work of your hands and crown your efforts with great success and enduring impact.

“Be assured of our prayers, moral support, and goodwill as you continue to serve Abia State with vision and great resolve.”

It further read:”I write with a heart full of gratitude to Almighty God and with deep pastoral concern for the soul of our state, to sincerely appreciate your leadership and the uncommon grace with which you have steered the affairs of Abia State.

“In the fluid theatre of Nigerian politics, often riddled with unfulfilled promises, shifting loyalties, and bureaucratic inertia, you have emerged as a refreshing exception.

“Your leadership has been characterized by a clear vision, moral courage, and commendable speed of action. Barely two years into office, you have redefined governance in Abia, lifting it from a cautionary tale of misrule, to a growing exemplar of purposeful leadership, institutional renewal, and people-focused development.

“What is most profound is that your administration has not merely altered physical landscapes; it has reshaped the civic psychology of our people.