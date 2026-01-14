Discover the Top 5 Best Apps to Sell Gift Cards for Naira in 2026

Gift cards have become popular in Nigeria over the last few years with people earning them as rewards, receiving them as gifts, or even buying them themselves for various purposes. But some people still find it difficult to turn those unwanted gift cards into cash, which can be used to pay bills, buy essentials, or support daily expenses. This need has driven demand for reliable apps that let users sell gift cards in Nigeria and get paid in Naira quickly.

Traditional exchange channels usually take time, with complex processes, or unreasonable rates. However, thanks to the rise of modern gift card trading platforms, it is now easier than ever to sell gift cards for cash with fast payments, better security, and a smoother user experience. But despite these, not all of these platforms offer the best features or deals.

That’s why this article will take you through the best apps to sell gift cards for Naira. It also explains their features and offers tips on things to consider when choosing the best one for your needs.

Best Apps to Sell Gift Cards for Naira

1. Prestmit

Prestmit is arguably one of the apps you can use to sell gift cards in Nigeria and for good reasons. Their app is user-friendly and seamless for users so even if you’re new to gift cards you can easily find your way on the app to your first trade.

The platform supports an extensive gift card catalog, allowing you to sell many types of popular gift cards like Amazon, Google Play, Steam, Netflix, Apple, PlayStation, Sephora, MasterCard, etc., directly for Naira.

Prestmit offers one of the best gift card rates in Naira as it has an automated calculator that shows you exactly how much you will receive for your card before you confirm a sale, no second-guessing, no cheating.

Moreover, with its fast payouts, you can receive payment directly to your bank account upon the successful confirmation of the transaction using the auto-withdrawal feature on the platform.

Nobody wants to lose their hard-earned money to scammers, that’s why the app employs advanced security features like two-factor authentication (2FA) and transaction encryption to protect your money and personal information. The platform also has a responsive 24/7 customer support channel that’s always on hand to attend to all your needs and inquiries.

In addition to selling gift cards on Prestmit, you can also buy gift cards on the app, pay bills, buy airtime and data, thereby, making it a flexible choice for people who want a multi‑purpose financial app.

The Prestmit app is available for download on the Google Play Store or App Store.

2. Ricki

Ricki is designed specifically for selling gift cards to Naira fast with minimal stress. The platform supports a wide range of popular gift cards such as Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Xbox, Steam, Netflix, Visa, and more, giving users flexibility in what they can sell. The Platform typically pays within minutes after you upload your gift card details and it is verified.

3. Quchange

Quchange is another top app where users can sell gift cards for Naira with competitive rates and solid support. The platform offers high gift card rates and the app is user-friendly and easy to navigate. Users report that the interface helps them trade without confusion, even if they are new to gift card conversions.

4. Apexpay

Apexpay is a popular platform in Nigeria for selling gift cards. It supports many major gift cards, including Google Play, Apple, Steam, Xbox, and others. Apexpay’s interface is user-friendly, allowing users to upload their card details seamlessly and receive payment directly into their bank account. Apexpay also offers reward programs and bonuses for frequent traders, which can improve the overall value received from transactions.

5. CardWaka

CardWaka is a platform where users can convert a variety of gift cards into Naira cash quickly and securely. The app supports major cards such as Apple, Amazon, Steam, and Google Play. It provides real‑time updated rates, so users can decide when to sell for the best value. A notable feature of CardWaka is its fast and secure payouts. Once you submit and verify your gift card details, payments are sent quickly to your linked bank or wallet account.

What Are the Factors to Consider When Selling Gift Cards?

1. Supported gift cards

Different platforms support different types of gift cards. Always check whether the app accepts the specific card you have, such as Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Xbox, Netflix, or others. Not all platforms support all card types, so verify support before trading before downloading the app.

2. Exchange rates

Exchange rates determine how much you’ll receive when you sell your gift card. Rates can change throughout the day based on market demand and platform pricing policies. Using apps with real‑time rate calculators helps you decide the best time to sell to get the best value for your gift cards.

3. Payment speed

One of the biggest reasons to use dedicated gift card selling apps is speed. Some platforms offer payouts within minutes, while others can take several hours or days depending on verification processes and banking systems. Instant and auto‑withdrawal features can save you time and reduce worry.

4. Security and trust

Security should be a top priority, especially when dealing with digital codes and financial transfers. Choose platforms that offer secure transactions, 2FA authentication, SSL encryption, and clear privacy policies. Read user feedback and reviews to help you gauge how trustworthy the platform is.

5. Customer Support

Responsive customer support matters, especially if something goes wrong. Platforms that offer live chat, email support, or in‑app help can resolve issues faster and reduce stress during trades.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Best Apps to Sell Gift Cards for Naira

1. Can I sell any gift card for Naira?



Most platforms like Prestmit support popular international gift cards such as Amazon, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Xbox, Steam, and similar. Always check if your gift card is supported before you trade.

2. How long does payment take?



Apps like Prestmit offer quick payment that ensures you get your money within minutes after verification. However, payment speed can vary depending on the platform and time of day.

3. Is selling gift cards for cash on Prestmit safe?



Yes. Prestmit is a reputable app with secure transaction systems and clear privacy policies. Your funds and data are secure with them.

4. Why do exchange rates differ between platforms?



Platforms set their own rates based on demand and liquidity. You can compare across different platforms to help you choose the best value for your gift card.

Conclusion

Selling gift cards for Naira has become easier and faster thanks to mobile apps that offer quick payments, user‑friendly interfaces, and secure transactions. Prestmit’s amazing features like their in-app rate calculator, wide range of gift card catalogue, fast payment, competitive rates, and responsive customer support make them unarguably the best app to sell your gift card to Naira. When choosing which app to use, always consider the gift card they support, payout speed, security, and customer support. Don’t forget to do your homework to help you get the best value and a smooth experience.