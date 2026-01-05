Diri mourns Ex-Senator John Brambaifa, describes him as illustrious son of Bayelsa

Gov Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former senator John Kojo Brambaifa, describing him as an illustrious son of the state and a committed public servant.

Brambaifa, popularly known as JKB, died on Saturday at the age of 81 in a hospital in Abuja. He represented Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the 5th National Assembly between 2003 and 2007.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, Governor Diri said Bayelsa State and Nigeria had lost an elder statesman, community leader and astute politician who distinguished himself in public service.

“Bayelsa and Nigeria have lost an elder statesman, an amiable gentleman, an astute politician and a great community leader,” the governor said.

Diri noted that the late senator left behind a legacy of integrity and dedicated service to the nation, the former Rivers State, Bayelsa State and his community.

“Senator Brambaifa left a legacy of unblemished and committed service to Nigeria, the old Rivers State, Bayelsa State and indeed his community,” he stated.

The governor, on behalf of the Bayelsa State Government, extended his condolences to the Brambaifa family and the Agbere community in Sagbama Local Government Area, where the late senator hailed from.

He urged the family and community to take solace in Brambaifa’s meritorious service and remarkable public and political career.

Until his death, Brambaifa served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Bassambiri, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He also previously served as Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Council in the old Rivers State and as Chairman of the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue, among other public service roles.