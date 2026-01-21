Digital governance, cybersecurity now reshaping lawmaking in Nigeria – Reps

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said Nigeria’s legislative process is increasingly being shaped by emerging issues in digital governance, data protection, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, online safety and digital rights.

The Spokesman of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, stated this at a one-day capacity-building retreat for parliamentary reporters and media teams, organised by the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs in partnership with Paradigm Initiative Nigeria.

Rotimi, who represents Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, said the evolving digital landscape has placed new demands on lawmaking, with far-reaching implications for democracy, accountability, economic development and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

According to him, the responsibility of accurately interpreting these complex issues and communicating them clearly to Nigerians rests largely on accredited journalists covering the National Assembly, as well as media teams supporting members and House leadership.

“Your work directly shapes public understanding of Parliament, public confidence in democratic institutions, and the quality of civic engagement in our country,” he said.

He noted that the retreat reflects the committee’s deliberate commitment to professionalism, ethical standards, competence and institutional coherence in legislative communication.

“Our vision is clear: to position the Tenth Assembly as The People’s House—a Parliament that is trusted, responsive and results-driven. Our mission is equally clear: to deliver timely, factual and innovative public communication that strengthens institutional credibility and supports effective service delivery,” Rotimi said.

The lawmaker explained that sessions on digital rights, the state of digital freedoms in Nigeria, legislative interpretation and practical simulations were designed to equip participants with practical skills relevant to their daily work.

“We are grateful to Paradigm Initiative for supporting this process and for contributing technical depth to today’s engagements,” he added, describing the retreat as part of broader reforms being driven by the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

“Democracy functions best when citizens are well informed, when institutions communicate responsibly, and when the media ecosystem upholds professionalism and the public interest,” Rotimi said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Gboyega Onadiran, described the training as timely, noting that in the digital age, information travels faster than legislation.

“Journalism and legislative communication no longer operate solely through headlines and press statements. We now work within a digital ecosystem shaped by data, algorithms, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and online rights,” he said.

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