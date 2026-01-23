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January 23, 2026

Delta Air Lines strengthens balance sheet, targets margin expansion in 2026

Delta Air Lines strengthens balance sheet, targets margin expansion in 2026

By Dickson Omobola

Delta Air Lines has reported a solid close to 2025, posting strong financial results for both the December quarter and the full year.

For the December quarter, the airline recorded $16.0 billion in operating revenue, delivering an operating income of $1.5 billion and an operating margin of 9.2%. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at $1.86, supported by healthy demand across premium, international and corporate travel segments.

Operating cash flow for the quarter totalled $2.3 billion, reflecting continued strength in Delta’s core business.
On a full-year basis, Delta generated $63.4 billion in operating revenue, with operating income of $5.8 billion and a pre-tax income of $6.2 billion, translating to a 9.8 per cent pre-tax margin. Full-year earnings per share reached $7.66, while operating cash flow stood at $8.3 billion.

Speaking on the development, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, said: “The Delta team delivered a strong close to our Centennial year, demonstrating the differentiation and durability we’ve built. Our industry-leading performance delivered for our customers and our employees, while creating value for our owners, consistent with our long-term financial framework. We generated $5 billion of pre-tax profit with a double-digit operating margin and record free cash flow of $4.6 billion, all while navigating a challenging environment. These results would not be possible without the exceptional efforts of our people, and I look forward to celebrating our team next month with $1.3 billion of well-earned profit sharing.
“2026 is off to a strong start with top-line growth accelerating on consumer and corporate demand. For the full year, we expect to deliver margin expansion and earnings growth of 20 per cent year-over-year.”

Bastian also highlighted Delta’s commitment to its workforce, announcing $1.3 billion in profit-sharing payouts to employees, one of the largest in the company’s history.

Excluding special items, Delta delivered $4.6 billion in free cash flow for the year and achieved a return on invested capital of 12 per cent, reinforcing its long-term financial framework focused on profitability, cash generation, and balance-sheet strength.

The airline ended the year with total debt and finance lease obligations of $14.1 billion, continuing its progress toward investment-grade balance sheet metrics.

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