Delta Air Lines strengthens balance sheet, targets margin expansion in 2026

By Dickson Omobola

Delta Air Lines has reported a solid close to 2025, posting strong financial results for both the December quarter and the full year.

For the December quarter, the airline recorded $16.0 billion in operating revenue, delivering an operating income of $1.5 billion and an operating margin of 9.2%. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at $1.86, supported by healthy demand across premium, international and corporate travel segments.

Operating cash flow for the quarter totalled $2.3 billion, reflecting continued strength in Delta’s core business.

On a full-year basis, Delta generated $63.4 billion in operating revenue, with operating income of $5.8 billion and a pre-tax income of $6.2 billion, translating to a 9.8 per cent pre-tax margin. Full-year earnings per share reached $7.66, while operating cash flow stood at $8.3 billion.

Speaking on the development, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, said: “The Delta team delivered a strong close to our Centennial year, demonstrating the differentiation and durability we’ve built. Our industry-leading performance delivered for our customers and our employees, while creating value for our owners, consistent with our long-term financial framework. We generated $5 billion of pre-tax profit with a double-digit operating margin and record free cash flow of $4.6 billion, all while navigating a challenging environment. These results would not be possible without the exceptional efforts of our people, and I look forward to celebrating our team next month with $1.3 billion of well-earned profit sharing.

“2026 is off to a strong start with top-line growth accelerating on consumer and corporate demand. For the full year, we expect to deliver margin expansion and earnings growth of 20 per cent year-over-year.”

Bastian also highlighted Delta’s commitment to its workforce, announcing $1.3 billion in profit-sharing payouts to employees, one of the largest in the company’s history.

Excluding special items, Delta delivered $4.6 billion in free cash flow for the year and achieved a return on invested capital of 12 per cent, reinforcing its long-term financial framework focused on profitability, cash generation, and balance-sheet strength.

The airline ended the year with total debt and finance lease obligations of $14.1 billion, continuing its progress toward investment-grade balance sheet metrics.