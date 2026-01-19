Deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians, Methodist Prelate charges leaders

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Oliver Ali Aba, has urged President Bola Tinubu and other elected leaders across Nigeria to deliver the dividend of democracy to Nigerians.

Fielding questions from newsmen on Monday during the Church’s 50th anniversary celebration of Episcopacy in the Methodist Church in Nigeria, Ali Aba, while noting how Episcopacy has helped to transform the church in many ways, disclosed that many Nigerian leaders are benefactors of the Methodist Church.

He said, “In no time, Nigeria will get well. But all of us, in one way or another, are saboteurs of the Nigerian economy.

“However, many Nigerian leaders, either in the past or present, have benefited from the Methodist Church. We have not let society down in any way. So it’s time elected leaders, including the President, deliver the dividend of democracy to Nigerians.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Episcopacy, we are not merely remembering the past; we are reaffirming our covenant with God, recommitting ourselves to holy leadership, and repositioning the Methodist Church Nigeria for a future of deeper impact. May the next 50 years of Episcopacy be marked by greater unity, holiness, compassion, and transformative witness to the glory of God and the blessing of humanity.”

“To many of us, the 50th anniversary symbolises an important turning point in leadership and followership, highlighting themes of courage, inclusion, fear, disagreements, and overcoming our problems as a part of the evolving ministry. Our celebration focuses on gratitude for past leadership, acknowledging challenges, and looking forward to continued faith and service. Based on this, the focus of our 50th celebrations will also centre on jubilee, God’s faithfulness, and the diverse ways God calls people to serve with courage.”