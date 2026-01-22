Delay in passage of Electoral Act Bill poses danger for 2027 polls, 70 CSOs warn

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– A coalition of 70 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country has warned that delay in the passage of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill could undermine timely preparations for the 2027 General Elections.

The CSOs, operating under the aegis of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, in a statement they issued on Thursday, noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is legally required to issue the Notice of Election next month.

They stressed that for the electoral body to plan, implement, and sensitise stakeholders under a revised legal framework, the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill must be passed and assented to well before then.

According to the CSOs, any further delay would place the entire 2027 election cycle at risk.

“Credible elections are the foundation of democratic governance and national stability. Nigeria cannot afford to drift into another election cycle with unresolved legal uncertainties,” the group added.

They urged the Senate to act decisively on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill immediately upon resumption on 27 January 2026 and ensure that it is transmitted to the President for assent without delay.

“Anything short of this would amount to a failure of legislative responsibility and a betrayal of Nigerians’ legitimate expectation for credible, well-prepared elections in 2027,” the Situation Room stated.

The statement, which was jointly signed by the Convener of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Mr. Yunusa Z. Ya’u, and the Co-Conveners, Mma Odi and Celestine Odo, read:

“The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has expressed deep concern over the failure of the National Assembly to conclude passage of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill in 2025 and the continued delay by the Senate in acting on a Bill already passed by the House of Representatives.

“Situation Room warns that this delay, now worsened by a prolonged parliamentary recess extending into 2026, threatens Nigeria’s electoral reform process and undermines timely preparations for the 2027 General Elections.

“The House of Representatives passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill at Third Reading on 23 December 2025 after extensive deliberations.

“The Bill seeks to address key weaknesses observed in recent elections, including clearer legal backing for electronic transmission of results, early voting, and tougher sanctions for electoral offences.

“However, the Senate has failed to discharge its constitutional responsibility on this priority legislation. Although the Bill passed Second Reading in the Senate on 22 October 2025, it was stepped down over procedural issues and never returned for final consideration before the Senate adjourned for its end-of-year recess.

“This is despite a public commitment by the Joint Committees on Electoral Matters of both chambers in October 2025 to ensure passage of the Bill before the end of the year.

“Situation Room describes the delay as inexcusable.

“Electoral reform is not routine legislation. It is a time-sensitive national obligation. The Senate’s failure to conclude action on a Bill already passed by the House reflects poor prioritisation, weak inter-chamber coordination, and a troubling disregard for Nigeria’s electoral timelines,.

“INEC is legally required to issue the Notice of Election in February 2026.

“Situation Room stresses that for INEC to plan, implement, and sensitise stakeholders under a revised legal framework, the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill must be passed and assented to well before then.

“Any further delay, it warned, places the entire 2027 election cycle at risk.”

Insisting that the delay repeats a dangerous historical pattern, the CSOs, said: “The National Assembly has previously acknowledged that the 2022 Electoral Act Amendment Bill failed to receive presidential assent in time because it was transmitted late to the Presidency.

“It is unacceptable that the same mistake is now being repeated, despite clear lessons from the past,” Situation Room said.

The group warned that continued legislative inertia creates serious risks, including uncertainty in the legal framework for elections, weakened voter education, delayed operational planning by INEC, and a higher likelihood of avoidable disputes close to the election period.

“History shows that last-minute electoral reforms breed confusion, fuel mistrust, and erode the credibility of elections.

“Situation Room called on the National Assembly, and particularly the Senate, to:

Immediately prioritise and pass the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill upon resumption on 27 January 2026 without further delay.

“Ensure immediate transmission of the Bill to the President for assent upon passage, so the revised legal framework is in force well ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“Strengthen inter-chamber coordination between the Senate and the House of Representatives to prevent further legislative bottlenecks on priority national legislation,” the statement further read.